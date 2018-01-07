‘Doctor Strange’ Director Explains Why He Cut Dog Scene

Doctor Strange helped its solo character become a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan-favorite when it debuted back in 2016. But according to the film’s director, there’s a good reason why something was left on the cutting room floor.

Scott Derrickson recently took to Twitter to address why the film’s “dog scene” – which shows Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) repairing a stray dog’s broken leg – was ultimately cut from the film. As he put it, the scene occurred too early in Strange’s storyline, when he was supposed to be seen as a less compassionate character.

It was too early in his character arc to see that much compassion. https://t.co/ZPveAt3X6c — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) January 7, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Derrickson has spoken about this scene online, previously justifying why it was cut, while explaining why it was shot to begin with.

“It was a kind of security scene too – in case Strange was just TOO unlikeable.” Derrickson tweeted back in July. “But it became clear to me in early cuts that wasn’t the case.”

Even though that heartwarming scene isn’t canonically in the MCU, Doctor Strange still has plenty of future avenues to show off his softer side. After a scene-stealing appearance in Thor: Ragnarok, Cumberbatch is set to reprise the character in the next two Avengers films, and one fan theory has hinted that his character could have a universe-altering role in Avengers 4.

Early speculation has also suggested that Strange could have a role in the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, with the two characters apparently becoming friends over the course of Infinity War. And while a second Doctor Strange solo film has yet to be announced, Derrickson has seemed to hint that its in the cards.

