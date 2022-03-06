Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Two Months Teaser Released

Fans now only have two months to wait until Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters, and Marvel’s celebrating by commemorating the occasion. Sunday, the House of Ideas released a teaser made specifically for the two-month countdown in an attempt to rally fans in the weeks counting down to the film’s release.

As with similar teasers, no new footage was added to the latest promotional video. Instead, the Marvel marketing machine simply rehashed the teasers we’ve all seen before. Gargantos takes center stage again, as the film’s full visual effects output can be seen in its full multiversal glory. Check the teaser out for yourself below.

In 2 Months, experience Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/QIa7uDTCqP — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 6, 2022

While fans don’t know much about the film itself—other than the fact Patrick Stewart is apparently returning as Professor Charles Xavier—Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has said Benedict Cumberbatch will serve as one of the anchors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it moves into Phase 4 and beyond.

“Benedict has turned this character into an icon, appearing in a historic three of the top six films of all time. It’s been quite a journey. I remember our very first meeting was set up as a general, and we wanted to pitch him this great character, and before we could, he said ‘So tell me about Doctor Strange,’ because you knew,” Feige said during the actor’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony (via The Direct).

He added, “Because somewhere you knew what this could be and you’ve always seen the tremendous potential in this character. Because of that, you’ve become the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the only actor capable of guiding us through the madness of the Multiverse.”

Disney’s official synopsis for the film can be found below.

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th.