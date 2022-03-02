Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness New TV Spot Breaks the Rules

The marketing for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in full swing, and a new television spot running in international markets gives fans some quick new glimpses as to what to expect. While the spot doesn’t make any major reveals such as Charles Xavier’s (Patrick Stewart) return, it appears some extended cuts of shots previously seen in the trailer have made their way into the spot. The TV spot also includes the look at Defender Strange that was shown as part of the on-air ad during Super Bowl LVI last month but never made its way into the version of the trailer that found its way online.

As you might expect, the spot continues to promote the faltering multiverse as Strange has tampered with its various rules and laws throughout his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. watch the spot for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Little is still known about the movie itself, though Marvel Studios head KevinFeige says Benedict Cumberbatch himself is the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Benedict has turned this character into an icon, appearing in a historic three of the top six films of all time. It’s been quite a journey. I remember our very first meeting was set up as a general, and we wanted to pitch him this great character, and before we could, he said ‘So tell me about Doctor Strange,’ because you knew,” Feige said during the actor’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony (via The Direct).

He added, “Because somewhere you knew what this could be and you’ve always seen the tremendous potential in this character. Because of that, you’ve become the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the only actor capable of guiding us through the madness of the Multiverse.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!