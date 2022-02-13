Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Poster Released Alongside Super Bowl Ad

In addition to a new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Studios and Disney released a new theatrical poster for the film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular, mystic superhero. Coming off the blockbuster success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which both the multiverse and Doctor Strange were involved, the poster depicts Doctor Strange trying to keep it together, as glass shard (of reality?) float around him, many featuring faces or images famliar to fans of the series.

Cumberbatch isn’t the only familiar returning face for Multiverse of Madness. Chiwetel Ejiofor is back as Mordo and Benedict Wong reigns as Sorcerer Supreme as well. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda will try to give a hand, alongside Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. Rachel McAdams is also back after appearing as Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange.

You can see the poster below.

Among the shards, you can see images of most of the film’s major characters, as well as a metallic-looking eye. While that is likely a stylized interpretation of the Eye of Agomotto, it actually look as much or more like the Eye of Providence, a symbol often associated with the Illuminati. While a conspiracy theory in the real world, the MCU’s version features characters like Reed Richards, Charles Xavier, and Doctor Strange.

You can read the official synopsis below.

“The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange…”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives theaters on May 6.

Are you excited to see what the next chapter in Marvel’s magical multiverse looks like? Sound off in the comments below or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter to talk all things comics.