Sam Raimi Expertly Answers The Question “Who Is Stronger, Strange or Wanda?”

Sam Raimi tackled the question of who is stronger between Doctor Strange or the Scarlet Witch. Fandango sat down with the director ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. During their conversation, he was asked about the tale of the tape between the former Sorcerer Supreme and a true Nexus being. Raimi joked that it sounded like all the playground arguments that he used to have ages ago. It’s still common social media content to hear people debate characters like this. So, people are going to wonder if Doctor Strange can match up to Wanda’s wild powers. However, Raimi thinks that the Multiverse throws a wrench in all of this. So many different versions of the magic-users can only lead to more difficult to judge battles. But, that’s a win for all the fans out there who want to see a spectacle.

“Wow. That’s a question I’ve been asking kids on the playground since third grade. Who is stronger, this character or that character? Well, I think Wanda’s magic, from Marvel lore, is more powerful than almost any of the other characters in this picture, but Doctor Strange has the knowledge of the mystic arts that Wanda doesn’t have, and he’s got the help of Kamar-Taj,” Raimi surmised. “If you were to pit them against each other, different altered versions of themselves … there could be a Doctor Strange out there that’s more powerful than our Wanda. Or there could be a Wanda out there who is more powerful than our Wanda here. So, because of these altered versions, it’s all a mixed bag of possibilities.”

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange’s journey through the multiverse: “Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’”

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

