WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Explains Why She Almost Changed Her Name

Elizabeth Olsen has become a household name ever since joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda Maximoff. The actor made her first appearance in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier back in 2014 and has since appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently WandaVision. However, before she was a Marvel star, Olsen was known for something else... being the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. In fact, Olsen recently told Glamour that she almost changed her surname because of her sisters.

"There is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age," Olsen said when asked why she wanted to change her surname growing up. "And had nothing to do with not being proud of what my sisters were doing. It had everything to do with my own insecurities. I did think, 'I’m just gonna be Elizabeth Chase when I become an actress' kind of thing. And I can’t believe I became an actress." Olsen added, "I thought I was gonna be like on Wall Street. I don’t know what I wanted." You can watch the full clip in the tweet below:

#ElizabethOlsen opens up about why she wanted to change her surname growing up: "I guess I understood what nepotism was inherently as a 10-year-old. There is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me." https://t.co/EGW3BAI6dK pic.twitter.com/h2cUnQeTqI — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) April 21, 2021

Speaking of the Olsen family, Elizabeth recently shared a hilarious story about her mother thinking Wanda Maximoff was known as "the Red Witch."

"My mom just told me the other day that she’s been calling me 'The Red Witch' for the last, she said four years, but I think I’ve been doing this for like six or seven. And she just learned that I was called the Scarlet Witch last week," Olsen shared with a laugh while on The Tonight Show. "She was like, 'Why didn’t you ever correct me?' and I just told her, 'Cause I didn’t know… I just thought you were making a joke, not that you didn’t know what my name was.'"

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

