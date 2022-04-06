Sam Raimi Reveals How Doctor Strange 2 Will Rival Spider-Man No Way Home

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has its work cut out for it, as it’s the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to follow the massively successful Spider-Man: No Way Home, but director Sam Raimi recently detailed how his sequel will still manage to do things the franchise hasn’t yet seen. The filmmaker pointed out that, while No Way Home surprised fans by bringing figures from other dimensions into the MCU, the new Doctor Strange will instead be visiting other dimensions, which brings with it a new way to heighten the excitement of the adventure. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 4th.

“I guess I would say that … Spider-Man [No Way Home] broke open [the idea that] characters from the multiverse could visit our universe,” Raimi shared with Fandango when asking how the sequel lives up to the previous MCU entry. “But this is the first time that characters from our universe will go out into the multiverse and experience other universes. So, it’s going to be a continuation, but that, I think, is one of the biggest appeals. Finding other realities, and how they rhyme with our own, or how they are completely the opposite, or variations thereof. I think therein lies the interest of this picture.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ahead of the release of No Way Home, various reports and rumors emerged about the interdimensional travelers we could expect to appear in the picture, with official trailers and teasers eventually confirming that villains from the Tobey Maguire- and Andrew Garfield-starring Spider-Man films would be entering the MCU to wage battle with Tom Holland’s Wall-Crawler. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, Maguire and Garfield themselves made appearances as their respective versions of Peter Parker, delivering audiences a massive surprise.

With the new Doctor Strange further exploring all-new dimensions and versions of beloved characters, it is largely unknown what fresh and familiar figures we could be seeing in the new adventure. One teaser for the new film, however, has hinted that we could be seeing Patrick Stewart’s version of Professor X from the X-Men films, despite not actually showing a full look at the character, instead just incorporating his recognizable voice.

Stay tuned for details on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before it hits theaters on May 4th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!