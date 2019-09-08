Benedict Wong Says Wong Could Beat Doctor Strange in a Sorcery Battle

The introduction of Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced movie-goers to a whole new world within the shared universe. Amongst otherworldly beings, spells, and witchcraft, fans also got a glimpse of sorcerers like Wong (Benedict Wong) and Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Speaking of which, one of those actors thinks his character could end up taking down the Sorcerer Supreme himself.

During a panel at FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention this weekend, one eager Doctor Strange fan asked who’d win between a fight with between Wong and Doctor Strange. “WONG!” the actor excitedly said without hesitation. “Oh wow, I was really torn between myself.”

Unfortunately enough for fans hoping to see the showdown on-screen, it’s unlikely we’ll ever see Wong and Strange duke it out. A Strange and Mordo fight, on the other hand, is much more likely as we move to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and beyond. In case you’re wondering, Wong seems pretty confident he’s in the highly-anticipated Doctor Strange follow-up. “Yeah, I think so. I hope so. As far as I know,” Wong told Deseret News he took the stage at FanX.

As far as Multiverse of Madness goes, director Scott Derrickon promises it will be the MCU’s first scary film, something he revealed during the studio’s massive reveal at Comic-Con a few months ago. “If I’m gonna do it,” Derrickson teased. “It has to go into the territory that drew me into the Doctor Strange comics in the first place, which is how they dipped into the gothic and the horror and the horrific, and we’re gonna make the first scary MCU film.”

Joining Cumerbatch — and presumably Wong — will be Elizabeth Olsen, reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness bows May 7th, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

