‘Doctor Strange’ Writer Returning to Pen Sequel

The Doctor Strange sequel will have a number of returning faces when it eventually hits the big screen, including screenwriter C. Robert Cargill.

Cargill is set to produce a script that will get reviewed by Marvel Studios before a deal is finalized. He’ll be re-teaming with Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson on the project, which the studio is looking to release on May 7th, 2021. This will be one of several projects Cargill and Derrickson have worked on together, previously combining on Sinister, Sinister 2, and of course Doctor Strange.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a Q&A (via That Hashtag Show), Cargill revealed a few more details about the upcoming sequel, including who will end up being the villain. The current plan is for Nightmare to be the main antagonist to Strange, which will eventually reel in Baron Mordo as well.

“Nightmare will be the villain,” Cargill told Movie Web. “Me and Scott have not laid the groundwork for it but what I can say is that I have a feeling that whatever Nightmare is involved with, Baron Mordo, being somebody who considers himself the defender of natural law will have something to do with it.”

Speaking of Mordo, Cargill gave a bit more details on Mordo’s arc from the original film, which had the former friend of the Ancient One turning against the users of magic by the film’s end. It seems Marvel has a definite plan for the character.

“For those of you who have ever read the comics, you know that Baron Mordo has a very particular arc, and that’s something we discussed with Chiwetel while working on the first movie,” Cargill said. “And part of the reason Chiwetel wanted to play Mordo was because he has a definitive ending as a character and it’s such a fascinating ending. And I do know that whether we’re attached or not, that Marvel plans on working towards that ending and fully realizing Mordo as more than just a cardboard cutout villain, but actually taking him to kind of Loki levels of awesomeness. That’s the goal with him.”

Doctor Strange released in 2016 and brought in $232 million domestically with an added $445 million overseas for a worldwide total of $677 million. Thanks to the character’s exposure in Infinity War, that total would likely increase with a sequel, especially with a villain like Nightmare to play off of.

What do you want to see in a Doctor Strange sequel? Let us know in the comments!