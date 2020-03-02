Will Thor Get The Odin Force in Love & Thunder?

There’s arguably no character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that’s undergone more development than Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth). Before long, the character will get a fourth feature film, an MCU first; an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder would give Hemsworth his ninth MCU appearance, enough for second-most in the whole cinematic world, behind Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and tied with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Needless to say, the character is far from having gone full circle with his story.

At one point during the development of Thor: Ragnarok, there was a scene in which Thor and Odin (Anthony Hopkins) had a chat in a New York Alleyway. It’s this same scene — which was removed from the final version of the film — where Odin seemingly gives his power, the crazy powerful Odin Force, to his son. Admittedly, deleted scenes aren’t canon with the MCU events that unfold on-screen.

That doesn’t mean Thor can’t take on the Odin Force in Thor: Love and Thunder. Traditionally, even in the MCU, several Asgardians have had access to the Odin Force, a mythical source of immense power. In layman’s terms, it’s technically one of the most powerful magics involved in the world of Marvel Comics. Depending on the medium you watch, the Odin Force can do a variety of things. In Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes animated series, the Odin Force was both strong enough to break Captain America’s shield and to serve as the catalyst behind the beginning of Ragnarok.

Like many comic book forces or MacGuffins, the Odin Force is an end-all solution to make a character one of the strongest characters in their respective universes. And if Marvel Studios was in the market for an explosive, ground-breaking scene — the inclusion of the absorption of the Odin Force is something very screen-worthy. In fact, it’d be the perfect step the complete Thor’s MCU story arc as he comes to terms with the passing of his father and his role as king of Asgard.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on November 5, 2021.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.