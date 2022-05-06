Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Kevin Feige, Sam Raimi, and More Crash Screening to Thank Marvel Fans

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is taking fans from around the world on a trip across all realities, showing off the likes of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) as they run from threats far and wide. As they head to theaters this weekend, some lucky fans in Tinsel Town are getting the ultimate surprise in the form of visits from Kevin Feige, Sam Raimi, and others involved in the production dropping by their showing.

As one Redditor shared Saturday morning, the duo was joined by writer Michael Waldron, producer Richie Palmer, and composer Danny Elfman as they surprised unsuspecting moviegoers. See the epic surprise video below.

Multiverse of Madness serves as Raimi's return to the land of superhero cinema, having last directed Sony's Spider-Man trilogy featuring Tobey Maguire in the lead role. As the director previously said, he'd love exploring that exact storyline further should the stars align just right at some in the future.

"I've come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups," Raimi said when asked about another possible Spider-Man sequel. "I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don't really have a story or a plan. I don't know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn't a Spider-Man movie, I'd love to work with Tobey again, in a different role."

If he got to do Spider-Man 4, Raimi said elsewhere he'd love including Kraven the Hunter as the primary antagonist.

"That was one of the possibilities. We had other things in mind, too, but that was one of them. And I missed Kraven the Hunter," Raimi revealed. "We were going to work that character into the next Spider-Man; I always wanted to see Kraven fight Spider-Man on the big screen. I thought that would be really unique. He's the ultimate hunter, and Spider-Man is like the most agile trickster of the skies. And I wanted to see Peter continue forward as a human being."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing exclusively in theaters around the world.