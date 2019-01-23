‘Avengers: Endgame’ Time Loop Theory Could Be Supported by Resurfaced ‘Doctor Strange’ Interview

There are a seemingly endless number of theories regarding Avengers: Endgame, and how exactly Earth’s mightiest heroes are going to defeat Thanos and set the events of Avengers: Infinity War straight once again. While these theories cover just about every base imaginable, the most popular connective tissue centers around Doctor Strange, and his ability to manipulate time.

An increasingly popular theory online suggests that Strange created some sort of time loop with the Eye of Agamotto, just like he did at the end of his solo film in 2016. The theory suggests that Strange created some sort of loop surrounding the fight with Thanos, and that it has yet to repeat itself. This would allow the Avengers to find a way to defeat the Mad Titan once and for all.

This theory is solid in its own right, but an interview that took place around the time of Doctor Strange‘s release gives it even more credibility.

As pointed out by a fan on Reddit, this interview The Hollywood Reporter conducted with screenwriter Jon Spaihts reveals that the “I’ve come to bargain” twist from Doctor Strange was actually the idea of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who wanted to introduce the idea of time loops in order to set up the future of the MCU. Take a look.

“It’s one of the sequences I’m most proud of and there was a version not very different from what you see in the first draft,” Spaihts began. “I was able to come back at the end of the project and do some more work to help bring the movie home and refine that still further. But I think the seed of the idea actually came from Kevin Feige in the room. We were trying to figure out how that final battle could go, and Kevin was focused on his long play with the Eye of Agamotto and the role it’s going to play in his grand design in the cinematic universe — very focused on Strange’s manipulation of time. It was Kevin Feige in the room who said, ‘Could he trap him in time?’ And that led me to write the sequence that you see.”

While this quote in no way confirms the theory itself, it does help its case quite a bit. Unfortuantely, we’ll have to wait until the end of April to find out.

Do you think the Avengers could be stuck in some sort of massive time loop? Let us know your thoughts on the theory in the comments below!