Echo's Vincent D'Onofrio Reveals How Long He Wants to Play Kingpin

Vincent D'Onofrio is going to play Kingpin until he can act no longer—or until Marvel Studios has no use for him. In support of ComicBook.com's next episode of Creators on Creators, the Echo star says that he's willing to go the long haul with the beloved villain because of Marvel Studios' use of special and visual effects.

"The only thing that could have held me back would be if I just had to keep on putting on all that weight and keep it on," D'Onofrio tells us. "And so I don't have to do that anymore, so I'm in the best shape I've been in a long time."

The actor says Marvel Studios has constructed new muscle suits he wears under his Kingpin wardrobe, helping bulk up the character without actually gaining any physical weight light he was required to for the first three seasons of Daredevil.

"I love these new kinds of ways that they actually construct the muscle fat suits that I have to wear. I think they finally work and feel right and look good," the actors adds. "That helps a lot because it's not the healthiest thing in the world to keep putting weight on and taking it off again. So yeah, I mean, as long as the powers that be will have me, I can't see not playing this part, it's so much fun."

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.