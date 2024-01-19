Echo Star Alaqua Cox Reveals She Had To Learn Last-Minute Choreography on Set

All five episodes of Echo dropped on Disney+ and Hulu last week, and the show's star has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes information about bringing the series to life. Alaqua Cox plays Maya Lopez/Echo, the character who was first introduced in Hawkeye back in 2021. Cox has talked about everything from filming scenes with Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) to her love of getting physical in front of the camera. Cox did a lot of stunt training for the series, and while she didn't get to do all of the action on her own, she recently talked to Deadline about learning fight choreography and the challenges of unexpected changes.

"Learning the new choreography," Cox said when asked what was the most difficult thing about the stunts. "I love learning choreography. Not last minute though, right before we shoot. That did happen sometimes. They would say, 'We have to switch the choreography. This will look better.' But it was on the day...and I would say, 'Right now? In five minutes? We're about to shoot the scene.' And they would say 'Nope, we got to do it now.' So we had to learn some choreography last minute. I'd say that's the most difficult part."

What's Next For Maya Lopez?

It's unclear when we will be seeing Maya in the MCU again, but Cox has ideas for her character's future. She previously said she would like to share the screen with Spider-Man, and she recently told Deadline that she wants to join the Avengers.

"Honestly, I wouldn't mind if Maya joined the Avengers," Cox revealed. "I think it would be so amazing to cross paths with other superheroes. I would love that. I think would be very fun. I think be great to work with Mark Ruffalo, the Hulk. I love him as an actor and a person, because Mark is a huge advocate for Indigenous women. And he's from Wisconsin, and I'm from Wisconsin. So we have that in common. But Mark is just an amazing advocate for women, and I think it'd be amazing to work with him. I think that we would have a lot of things to talk about. I can just imagine those conversations already."

What Is Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

Echo is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, and will leave Hulu on April 9th.