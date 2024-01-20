Echo: Marvel Reportedly Working on Next Maya Lopez Appearance

Echo is the latest series from Marvel Studios, and it is now available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. The show follows Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox) after she was introduced in Hawkeye in 2021. Echo is having success on both streaming platforms and currently has a 74% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt gave the show a 4.5 out of 5, and called it "one of Marvel's strongest Diseny+ shows since WandaVision." People seem to be resonating with Maya, and it sounds like Marvel is already making plans to bring her back.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel wants to do more with Maya, and is currently "developing new ideas as it seeks to build out its street-level heroes."

During a recent interview with Deadline, Cox shared her hopes for Maya's future and revealed she would like to see her join the Avengers.

"I hope that she doesn't go back to New York City," Cox explained. "I really hope not, personally, because it's just a horrible place for her to be [with] all those traumatic memories she has growing up, now that she's able to reconnect and open up more with her blood-related family, and she realized that they never left her side. She was gone for so many years. She ignored so many texts and phone calls and letters but the second she got back to Oklahoma, they wanted her right back. They were not resistant at all. It makes her realize 'Wow, my family has always been there for me.' I want Maya to reconnect with her family and get rid of New York and what happened in in New York and Kingpin, but we'll see what happens."

Cox added, "Honestly, I wouldn't mind if Maya joined the Avengers. I think it would be so amazing to cross paths with other superheroes. I would love that. I think would be very fun. I think be great to work with Mark Ruffalo, the Hulk. I love him as an actor and a person, because Mark is a huge advocate for Indigenous women. And he's from Wisconsin, and I'm from Wisconsin. So we have that in common. But Mark is just an amazing advocate for women, and I think it'd be amazing to work with him. I think that we would have a lot of things to talk about. I can just imagine those conversations already."

What Is Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

