Echo Star Alaqua Cox Wants To Make a Horror Movie

Echo is now available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu, and the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo. Cox made her MCU debut in Hawkeye back in 2021, and that series marked the actor's very first onscreen role. Cox worked various jobs ranging from Amazon and FedEx warehouses to a nursing home before her friends started sending her the Marvel casting call that was looking for an Indigenous deaf woman in her 20s. Cox is clearly enjoying her time playing Maya, but she's also excited to explore other types of roles. She recently spoke with Deadline about Echo, and revealed what types of projects she would like to do next.

"Oh my gosh, I keep getting offered all these bad guy roles," Cox shared. "And honestly, I want to try something different. I want to try maybe a comedy role or suspense movie. I would love to be able to play a role in a horror film. Those are my favorite kind of films. I loved watching them growing up."

What's Next For Maya Lopez?

It's unclear when we will be seeing Maya in the MCU again, but Cox has ideas for her character's future. She previously said she would like to share the screen with Spider-Man, and she recently told Deadline that she wants to join the Avengers.

"Honestly, I wouldn't mind if Maya joined the Avengers," Cox revealed. "I think it would be so amazing to cross paths with other superheroes. I would love that. I think would be very fun. I think be great to work with Mark Ruffalo, the Hulk. I love him as an actor and a person, because Mark is a huge advocate for Indigenous women. And he's from Wisconsin, and I'm from Wisconsin. So we have that in common. But Mark is just an amazing advocate for women, and I think it'd be amazing to work with him. I think that we would have a lot of things to talk about. I can just imagine those conversations already."

What Is Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

Echo is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, and will leave Hulu on April 9th.