Elizabeth Olsen Parodies WandaVision Through the Decades With Jimmy Fallon

In honor of WandaVision's finale tomorrow, Elizabeth Olsen paid a virtual visit to The Tonight Show last night. Jimmy Fallon's set was transformed for the special appearance as the host channeled late-night looks of the past. Together, Fallon and Olsen did a fun sketch that paid homage to WandaVision and its journey through the decades. During "FallonVision," Olsen appears as a guest straight out of the 1960s, 1970s, 1990s, 2000s, and today. Something is tripping up the host, so he keeps jumping ahead in time, showing off some amazing looks for Olsen that are much different from the ones we see on WandaVision.

"Stepping into a new reality on @FallonTonight Television🌪 #FallonVision #ElizabethOlsen

@wandavision," Fallon wrote on Twitter. In the end, it turns out it wasn't Fallon creating the time changes, but a sinister surprise guest: Kathryn Hahn! You can check out the fun sketch in the tweet below:

Well, that was certainly a delight! We especially enjoyed seeing Olsen in the '90s outfit since WandaVision jumped from the 1980s to 2000 with only some mild 1990s sprinkles.

As for the finale, Paul Bettany (Vision) previously teased a big cameo would be coming at the end of the series, but he admitted in his recent interview with GMA that he was really just talking about himself.

"You know when you think something is going to be funny, and you say it?" Bettany explains. "And then you actually panic about it? Because that's what I did. Fans started guessing about who it might be, and they were guessing people like Benedict Cumberbatch or Patrick Stewart. And I was thinking, 'My god that's a good idea!' And they're going to be so disappointed when they find out it's me!"

The finale of WandaVision will drop on Disney+ on March 5th. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.