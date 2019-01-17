Elizabeth Olsen Returns to Instagram Thanks to ‘Jeopardy’

If you’re an avid Elizabeth Olsen fan, you know the actress best known for playing Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been MIA from Instagram since October. Olsen was a frequent poster, so it was sad to see her go. However, she’s back and we have Alex Trebek to thank!

Yesterday, Olsen shared her first post in months, clearly excited to be a small part of the popular game show.

View this post on Instagram I guess Jeopardy is as good as any to rejoin insta land… A post shared by Elizabeth Olsen (@elizabetholsenofficial) on Jan 15, 2019 at 3:12pm PST

“I guess Jeopardy is as good as any to rejoin insta land…,” she wrote.

The question (or technically answer, if we’re going by strict Jeopardy lingo) was as follows:

“Aubrey Plaza & this portrayer of the Scarlet Witch purposely were style twins for a 2017 red carpet event.” The video cuts off before we can see someone answer, but Contestant Charlie looked confident in his buzzing ability.

In case you’re wondering why the heck two people would wear the same outfit to a red carpet event, the actresses were promoting their new film at the time, Ingrid Goes West, which is currently streaming on Hulu.

If you’re excited about this new Olsen content on social media, we recommend taking a look at her Instagram Stories. You have a few hours left to see yesterday’s posts, which are her contributions to the big 2009/2019 meme that’s been taking the Internet by storm this week.

The actress last posted to Instagram on October 11, 2018, promoting her Facebook Watch show, Sorry for Your Loss. Unfortunately, since it was on a lesser known streaming service, the show didn’t get the praise it deserved. Also starring Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Kelly Marie Tran, the half-hour drama is absolutely worth your time.

We expect we’ll be seeing more of Olsen on social media now that the countdown for Avengers: Endgame has begun. Scarlet Witch may have been one of many to turn to dust in The Decimation during Avengers: Infinity War, but considering she’s listed as an Endgame cast member on IMDB, we suspect she’ll be turning up at some point.

Olsen is also expected to reprise her role as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff in the new Disney+ series The Vision and Scarlet Witch. The upcoming streaming service has lots of new Marvel content in the works, including a Loki series, Winter Solider and Falcon series, and a Lady Sif series.

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters on April 26, 2019. You can catch Elizabeth Olsen in Sorry for Your Loss on Facebook Watch, Ingrid Goes West on Hulu, and watch her in Avengers: Infinity War, Wind River, and Kodachrome on Netflix.