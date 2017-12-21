Elizabeth Olsen Wraps Filming On ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Movies

Elizabeth Olsen has wrapped her role on the massive undertaking which is Avengers: Infinity War and its untitled sequel.

Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a video on Instagram to celebrate the conclusion of a nearly year-long journey with Marvel Studios on the giant pair of films. “9 months later…” Olsen writes, “This Witch is out!”

The video is most likely from the set of Avengers: Infinity War and not its sequel as Marvel Studios has kept most of the sequel’s set photos or videos under wraps to avoid spoilers (although Gwyneth Paltrow may have let one slip last week).

Olsen joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. She debuted with Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the sibling character Wanda and Pietro, also known as Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. In Marvel Comics, the characters are the children of Magneto but at the time of their first MCU appearances, Marvel Studios was unable to use the X-Men characters or mutant gene. With Disney now having acquired the rights to 21st Century Fox, however, it’s possible such a storyline can be presented further down the line.

Since Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘s post-credits scene, Olsen’s Scarlet Witch has appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

