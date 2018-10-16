Watch Eminem Perform ‘Venom’ on Top of the Empire State Building

Eminem recorded a special performance of his original song from the Venom soundtrack, but with a twist! Partnering with Google to advertise the new Pixel 3 phone, Jimmy Kimmel put Eminem on the top of the Empire State Building where he performed “Venom” for the whole city.

You can watch the video of the performance in the video above!

The video begins with Jimmy Kimmel introducing Eminem and showing off the artist’s latest album, Kamikaze. Once the host is done talking, it’s Marshall’s turn to shine, and the rapper begins performing in the lobby of the Empire State Building.

Eminem travels from the lobby to the elevator and up to the tourist observation deck of the building, just before it starts to get narrow. He then heads back inside to climb the building even higher.

After yet another elevator ride, Eminem arrives at the base of the needle of the building, performing the song outside in the wind. A helicopter circles the area and films him rapping in the open air, while lights on the top of the building blink and shine to the beat. Bystanders on the ground are all seen filming the building as it flashes in the night sky.

Eminem’s “Venom” track played at the end of the movie during the credits, right before the post-credits scene introduces Woody Harrelson as the potential sequel’s villain, Carnage.

Producer Avi Arad recently shared his excitement for bringing Carnage to life in the sequel, though he doesn’t believe that the violent villain needs to be in an R-rated movie to thrive on the big screen.

“You know what? When you hear Venom…forget Venom. When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can think of is R. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there’s no R here.” Avi Arad said in an interview. “He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring. What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s someone we should feel for, because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot.”

