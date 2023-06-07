Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Hailee Steinfeld Secretly Cosplayed Spider-Gwen in Interview

Sony Pictures Animation finally released their sequel to their Academy Award-winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse last weekend, and it is making a killing at the box office. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released to some pretty solid reactions and quickly received the best domestic opening of the year so far. Most of the voice actors from the first film returned for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, including Jake Johnson (Let's Be Cops), Shameik Moore (Dope), and even Haille Steinfeld (Hawkeye). Steinfeld has been having fun with the press tour for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and even revealed a cool Spider-Gwen-inspired cosplay that she wore during a recent interview. The Spider-Verse star posted the look on Instagram, which homages Gwen Stacy's uniform from the school that Miles Morales attends in the film series, and it's pretty cool to see how much she enjoys being involved in the Spider-Verse.

You can check out the video of Steinfeld's secret Spider-Gwen cosplay down below.

What Else Is Waiting In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

