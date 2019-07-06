This Emma Stone As Spider-Gwen Poster For A Spider-Verse Movie Is Glorious

Fans had a chance to see Spider-Gwen (or Ghost-Spider these days) swing to action in Sony’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, and she’s also part of Marvel’s hit animated shorts and films under the Marvel Rising banner. Thanks to Spider-Man: Far From Home though some fans are very much hoping the path to the popular character making a debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has now been revealed, courtesy of the multiverse. Now Marvel fan and artist Pablo Ruiz has created a new poster that brings that MCU Spiderverse premise to life, with none other than Emma Stone in the role of Gwen Stacy, and the results look marvelous.

Ruiz has Stone in the Spider-Gwen role perched atop a rooftop in the middle of the city, and to say those two things go together perfectly is an understatement. He posted it with the caption “Welcome to the multiverse!”

You can check out the full poster in the photo below.

After Avengers: Endgame fans were introduced to the idea of a multiverse thanks to the various realities that were set off after the team’s mission back in time through the Quantum Realm in Endgame to grab the Infinity Stones. Now who knows what other realities are out there, but we certainly hope Spider-Gwen’s timeline is one of them, and if so Emma Stone would completely kill the role.

For those unfamiliar with Spider-Gwen, this version of Gwen Stacy lives on Earth 65, though she has crossed over to Earth 616 on several occasions to team-up with the heroes of that universe. In her world, it was Stacy that was bit by the radioactive spider, not Peter, though Peter is heavily involved in her origin as the hero we’ve come to know. Peter would eventually try to emulate Gwen’s abilities, inadvertently becoming that universe’s version of the Lizard and ultimately dying because of it, giving Gwen her Uncle Ben moment and changing her outlook on being a hero.

