Empire State Building Lights Up Red And Blue In Honor Of Spider-Man: Far From Home

Marvel fans are excited to see Spider-Man return in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and you could say the same for the city the character calls home New York City. The city of New York showed the Marvel icon some love in honor of Spider-Man: Far From Home’s impending release by lighting up the Empire State Building in Spider-Man’s trademark colors red and blue. As you can imagine the red and blue lights made quite a statement, and the Empire State Building Twitter account shared an image of its vibrant lights against a gorgeous sky, which you can see in the image below.

They posted it with the caption “Our spidey senses are tingling…🕷️ We’re lighting up in red & blue this evening in honor of @TBrothersTrust and the @SpiderManMovie — #SpiderManFarFromHome! #ESBright.”

During the movie’s press tour the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home, including Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, and Tom Holland, got to hang out and explore the New York landmark and seemed to enjoy themselves during the tour, and you can check out more photos from that tour below.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will close out Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe before a new era begins in Phase 4, and it will pick up on one of the biggest plot points from Avengers: Endgame, that being the death of Iron Man. The bond between Iron Man and Spider-Man has been a highlight of the MCU ever since Spidey debuted in Captain America: Civil War, and was a pivotal element in getting Tony Stark to work with the remaining Avengers and reverse what Thanos did in Avengers: Infinity War.

That all led to a powerful reunion between the two in Endgame, though it was sadly shortlived. Now Spidey will aim to pick up the pieces in Far From Home and live up to the legacy of his mentor, and we’re sure he’ll do just that.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd