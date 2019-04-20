Marvel Fan Condenses Entire MCU to 20 Minute Video

If you’re slacking on your rewatch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of Avengers: Endgame premiere next week, have no fear — someone on Reddit has you covered! One dedicated Marvel fan has condensed the entire 21-movie universe down into a 20-minute video to get you caught up to speed. Sure, everything might zoom by at the speed of light but hey, it’s the thought that counts.

Clocking in at 20 minutes and 31 seconds, the video shows the films as they were chronologically released, starting with Jon Favreau’s Iron Man (2008) and ending with Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). At the very least, you might be able to catch a quick glimpse of a moment you forgot about that initially happened ten years or so ago.

All in all, the MCU is the most successful franchise to ever hit Hollywood, grossing over $18b on 21 films. Domestically speaking, the Marvel Studios property outpaces Lucasfilm’s Star Wars franchise by $3b and Warner Brothers’ Harry Potter world by $4.5b. It should be noted that the latter two properties only have half the movies of the MCU.

Avengers: Endgame is set to be the longest film of the shared entertainment universe, clocking in with a total runtime of just over three hours. Not counting the credits or any post-credit scenes, Avengers: Endgame is exactly two hours, 48 minutes, and 56 seconds.

The official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame can be found below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

