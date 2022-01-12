Marvel’s Eternals Is Now Streaming On Disney+

Marvel Studios’ . Disney released the film in November following multiple delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, making it the first Marvel Studios movie to release exclusively in theaters since the pandemic began. Now it’s available to stream at home for anyone who didn’t risk a trip to the theater or wants to revisit the film. Eternals‘ home media release comes with newly revealed deleted scenes, including one mentioned Thanos and the Avengers and another offering a revelation about dinosaurs. Eternals made $164.8 million at the domestic box office and $237 million internationally for a combined $401.8 million global gross.

Eternals is the lowest-rated Marvel Studios movie on Rotten Tomatoes, the studio’s first rotten reception. However, director Chloe Zhao seemed unbothered by the review aggregator’s rating and encouraged fans to check the movie out on Disney+.

Marvel Studios producer Victoria Alonso previously brushed off the negative reviews of Eternals. “We have tried to stir it up and sometimes the critics are not with us. That’s OK. That’s OK…,” Alonso said at the Outfest Legacy Awards. “We thank you for being a critic. We thank you for writing about us. And the fans will decide.”

Eternals earned a four-out-of-five review score from ComicBook.com’s Jamie Jirak. “Eternals will likely be one of the more divisive films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” she wrote. “The strong characters and visuals will be enough for some fans to consider it one of the best of the franchise while others will find its messy plot and extended runtime a hard pill to swallow. No matter how you feel about Eternals, there’s no denying Phase Four is off to an exciting start.”

Marvel Studios’ Eternals introduces a new group of heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These ancient aliens have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against humanity’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Chloe Zhao directed Eternals from a screenplay she co-wrote with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. The film stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

Are you excited about Marvel’s Eternals coming to Disney+? Will you be watching the film today? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. Eternals is streaming now on Disney+.