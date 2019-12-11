Eternals: Kumail Nanjiani Shares Photo With Salam Hayak and Angelina Jolie

The cast of Eternals seem to be enjoying their time together, shooting the next big ensemble film for Marvel Studios in the United Kingdom. Production began earlier this year, after the massive cast was unveiled at Disney’s D23 Expo. The likes of Angelina Holie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Ma Dong-Seak, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Lia McHugh are now officially a part of the Marvel family. Though very little of the film’s content has been made public, the cast is not shying away from sharing photos during their time working together.

Nanjiani went on Twitter ti share a photo of himself with Hayek and Jolie, putting a funny little caption on it. “Me and a couple of up and comers,” he said, poking fun at the legendary cinematic careers of Hayek and Jolie. Of course, the hashtag which caps off the tweet is “#EternalsFamily,” only building the excitement for the November 2020 movie.

Me and a couple of up and comers. #EternalsFamily pic.twitter.com/9BQTH8PDUY — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 11, 2019

According to Marvel’s chief creative officer and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Eternals is going to both “redefine” and “change the MCU” as fans know it. “The Eternals know about the existence of The Avengers. The Avengers don’t know much about the Eternals…Yet,” Feige said. “Celestials are a big part of it, you’ve seen a little of the Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy. Nowhere is the severed head of a Celestial. We will see the Celestials in their full, true enormous power in The Eternals.”

The first footage for Eternals was shown at CCXP in December, unveiling the characters and leaders of the group as they will appear on screen. Shots in the footage included Salma Hayek’s Ajax rising up to claim “these people have change us. We must protect them.” Meanwhile, appearances from Angelina Jolie‘s Thena and Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo revealed their characters’ costumes — which had previously been shown in concept art form at Disney’s D23 Expo. Some descriptions put Druig in a “training camp” of sorts, where he meets with the group that appears to be led by Madden’s Ikaris. It appears to be a globe-trotting adventure and when all of the characters arrive in fully formed uniforms, Ajax is at forefront as a leader. Gemma Chan, who previously starred in Captain Marvel, is playing a new character in Eternals, portraying Sersi. The footage left her looking mysterious, interacting with Lia McHugh’s Sprite. Check out a full recap of the footage here.

Eternals is set for release on November 6, 2020.