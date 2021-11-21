Eternals: Lauren Ridloff and Barry Keoghan Are Feeding Makkari and Druig Shippers on Twitter

Eternals hit theaters at the beginning of the month, and one of the hottest movie topics on social media has been the relationship between Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff). The characters’ onscreen chemistry has Marvel fans hopeful that a romance will bloom between the two Eternals in the future. Earlier today, Marvel Studios delighted fans of “Drukkari” by releasing a new promo dedicated to the duo. Both Keoghan and Ridloff replied to Marvel’s tweet of the video, which has everyone’s shipper hearts bursting.

“HERE FOR IT. See Makkari and Druig in Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters NOW,” Marvel wrote on Twitter. “I was always here for it,” Keoghan replied. Ridloff quote-tweeted her onscreen partner with a bunch of ship emojis. Many fans in the comments are living for the interaction. “I believe in Drukkari supremacy,” @gatinhaautista wrote. “Drukkari FOREVER,” @dmakkari added. “OMG You both know what you’re doing. I’d say STOP, it’s gonna kill me, but I won’t bc I actually love it. You two supporting your characters’ ship is the best thing stans could ask for. Hope we get a Drukkari D+ show,” @PaolaBenancio commented. You can check out the tweets below:

Earlier this month, Eternals director Chloe Zhao shouted out to all of the fans who ship Druig and Makkari on social media.

“As a fangirl, I share your passion to use your imaginations to explore characters and universes you love so much so that they keep expanding and never-ending! For y’all who are making awesome fan arts, vids, and fics of our Eternals characters, please know that I’m watching and reading with the biggest smile on my face! See y’all on AO3! #eternals #drukkari #mcuforever,” she wrote.

Eternals was helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

Eternals is now playing in theaters. The rest of Marvel’s 2021 line-up includes Hawkeye, premiering on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is hitting theaters on December 17th.