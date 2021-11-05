Marvel Studios’ Eternals Characters Featured on Marvel Variant Covers

✖

Marvel's Eternals will make their debut on the big screen in November. To celebrate, the cinematic versions of Jack Kirby's characters appear on new variant covers to Marvel Comics' ongoing Eternals series. Marvel Comics this month announced a series of Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired variant covers releasing for issues of Iron Man, Avengers, Thor, and the new Iron Man and Captain America team-up series. With the Eternals' MCU debut around the corners, the publisher revealed two variant covers featuring the film's Eternals cast releasing for Eternals #7. The issue begins a new story in Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic's ongoing saga. Artists Clayton Henry and Alexander Lozano each created a cover. The feature renditions of the live-action Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more. Take a look below.

The new Eternals storyline sees them searching for a new sense of order after their leader's death. Things only get worse as Thanos reemerges.

(Photo: Clayton Henry, Marvel Comics)

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Eternals earlier this week. The new trailer revealed more about the film's plot, including the emergence of the Deviants and why the Eternals sat out the battle against Thanos.

In Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years reunites to battle the evil Deviants. The movie stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Chloé Zhao directs the film.

What do you think of Marvel Comics' Eternals Marvel Cinematic Universe variant covers for Eternals #7? Let us know in the comments. Eternals #7 goes on sale in November. Marvel Studios' Eternals movie will open in movie theaters on November 5th.

(Photo: Alexander Lozano, Marvel Comics)