The Eternals: Kumail Nanjiani Jokingly Pitches MCU Crossover With Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu

Kumail Nanjiani has been the talk of Twitter all day after photos surfaced online of the actor’s stunning physical transformation of late. The internet lit ablaze raving about The Eternals star’s new look until eventually, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring’s Simu Liu shared his own chiseled physique photo comparing the two. Liu then pitched Nanjiani a buddy comedy in the vein of the Harold & Kumar franchise; that’s when Nanjiani piped up with an MCU crossover idea of his own.

I’m already thinking MCU crossover. Let’s run it up the chain. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 16, 2019

Sure, the tweet was likely nothing more than a joke but you have to remember — in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, anything can happen. As of now, there’s no Avengers movie in the works — at least that’s been publicly announced. That means as we move into Phase 4, it’ll be the first phase of the interconnected universe to be without a major team-up film.

Now in production, details on the Eternals front have remained scarce. Some footage of the upcoming blockbuster was shown at CCXP19 earlier this month, though it’s not expected we get a trailer for the movie until we’re well into the new year.

“It is a very big movie. It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [director Chloe Zhao’s] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously said of the movie. “That’s a risk if I’ve ever heard one.”

The Eternals hits theaters November 6, 2020 while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to bow February 12, 2021.

When do you think the next big MCU crossover will be? Think it over and head to the comments to let us know your thoughts!