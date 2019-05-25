Millie Bobby Brown Denies Involvement with Marvel Studios’ The Eternals

millie bobby brown will NOT be in the eternals! pic.twitter.com/O4kZmOiiOS — luhli | saw endgame (@strengthmills) May 20, 2019

Once upon a time, it had been rumored that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown was attached to The Eternals, a new franchise Marvel Studios is developing for release next year. When asked about the project on the red carpet at the world premiere of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Brown was quick to deny any and all involvement with the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe property.

“That’s a waste of time,” Brown said. “I’d straight up tell you if I was, but no.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the video, which has just started circulating online, has a bit of an odd start to it as Brown initially denies ever having heard of The Eternals. That’s when she decides to mention the line of questioning was a waste of time because she’s not in it. With the cloud of secrecy around Marvel Studios productions, it’s entirely possible the actor was just trying to get onto another question — or, better yet, she’s simply telling the truth and actually has no involvement with the production.

Though it has to be officially announced by Kevin Feige and his team at the studio, The Eternals has already begun to cast, with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Ma Dong-seok in various roles. The movie is expected to open in Marvel’s second of two dates next year on November 6, 2020 and will be directed by Chloé Zhao on a script from brothers Ryan and Matthew Firpo.

Feige himself had previously mentioned the Eternals were an ideal property for Marvel Studios to develop because people are not as familiar with the lower-tier characters.

“Your reaction about not being familiar with the Eternals is perfect, because most people weren’t familiar with Guardians [of the Galaxy] and believe it or not there were people that were not familiar with Avengers or with Iron Man,” Feige told Bionic Buzz. “So for us, it’s finding great stories whether people have heard of them or not and bring them to the big screen in as amazing a way as we can.”

As it stands now, the landscape for Marvel Studios’ future is still largely unknown, with just Black Widow and The Eternals gaining serious momentum. A third film featuring Shang-Chi is said to be in development with both a director and writer attached.

Who do you think the Stranger Things star should play in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.