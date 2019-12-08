The Eternals: Celestials Confirmed to Be Big Part of Movie

Marvel’s Celestials will have a big role to play in the upcoming Eternals movie. The Celestials are massive cosmic beings of immense power in the Marvel universe. They’ve been seen small doses in the Marvel Cinematic Universe already, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during a trip to CCXP in Brazil that they’ll be seen in full in The Eternals. “Celestials are a big part of it,” he says. “You’ve seen a little bit of Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy. Knowhwere is the severed head of a Celestial. We will the Celestials in their full, true, enormous power in Eternals, yes.”

Eternals will introduce the god-like beings created by Jack Kirby to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will also introduce their counterparts, the Deviants, and the hero Black Knight.

In the comics, the Celestials created the Eternals as an evolutionary offshoot of humanity. The Celestials intended them to be the protectors of the Earth. The Deviants, by contrast, sought to wipe out humanity.

Feige appeared during a panel at CCXP and brought the first footage from the film with him. The footage opened with Richard Madden’s Ikaris walking into the frame. The footage showed the Eternals meeting Druig (Barry Keoghan), the leader of the Deviants. There were then shots of all of the lead characters in costume, Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo doing a dance, and Salma Hayek’s Ajak on horseback.

Marvel’s The Eternals also stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kit Harington as Black Knight, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Chloé Zhao is directing the film.

