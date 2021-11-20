Eternals: New Promo Features Hilarious Footage From Karun’s POV

Eternals hit theaters at the beginning of the month, and it continues to hold the top spot at the box office. There are many epic superpowered characters in the new Marvel movie, but there’s one regular human who has been stealing hearts. Karun, played by Harish Patel, is the longtime assistant of Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo, and the loveable sidekick is already a fan-favorite. Karun spends a huge portion of the movie filming footage of the Eternals, and Marvel producer Nate Moore recently had a chat with ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast and revealed that Patel was actually filming the cast on set. Earlier today, Marvel Studios released a new promo for Eternals, and it features some of Karun’s footage.

“*Foreboding atmosphere fills the air* Experience Marvel Studios’ @Eternals only in theaters NOW! Get Tickets: (Link in Bio),” Marvel wrote on Instagram. You can check out the clip below:

Many fans are now calling for Marvel to “release the Karun cut.” In fact, Moore told Phase Zero that the footage could be released in the future.

“By the way, we’ve talked about it. Because there is footage and we were shooting a lot of stuff on a video camera on set, just to have it. And Harish Patel who is fantastic, he had an actual working prop camera. So, he would just be rolling on scenes. We didn’t always ask him to, he is like, ‘What? That’s what I’m doing.’ There is quite a bit,” Moore revealed. “So, I’m sure is somewhere there is an actual full Kingo documentary we could put together.”

Eternals was helmed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

Are you hoping Marvel will release a full version of “the Karun cut?” What did you think of the small peek of the footage seen in the new Eternals promo? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Eternals is now playing theaters. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 2021 line-up includes Hawkeye, which premieres on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters on December 17th.