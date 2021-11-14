Marvel Studios Boss Responds to Poor Eternals Reviews

Eternals is both the latest Marvel Studios film to hit theaters and the worst-rated movie in the franchise. As of now, just 47-percent of the 337 reviews listed on Rotten Tomatoes are positive, giving the Chloe Zhao flick the MCU’s first-ever “Rotten” indicator on the review aggregator. Despite Marvel Studios typically remaining mum on the critical performance of its films and television shows, Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso referenced the round of poor reviews during a recent appearance at the Outfest Legacy Awards.

“We have tried to stir it up and sometimes the critics are not with us. That’s OK. That’s OK…,” Alonso said (via Variety). “We thank you for being a critic. We thank you for writing about us. And the fans will decide.”

Eternals included a series of first, including the MCU’s first gay superhero. In addition to that, Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari also served as the first Deaf superhero in the Disney-owned franchise.

“Diversity and inclusion is not a political game for us,” the executive added. “It is 100 percent a responsibility because you don’t get to have the global success that we have given the Walt Disney Company without the support of people around the world of every kind of human there is.”

She then finished her speech by reaffirming her and the studio’s commitment to inclusivity.

“I want to do it all…I want to make sure that I get out there and I create as much change as time will allow,” Alonso concluded.

