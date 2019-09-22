Eternals Social Media Photo Has Fans Convinced Legion’s Dan Stevens Is in the Movie

Earlier this summer, most of the line-up for Marvel’s Phase Four was revealed during San Diego Comic-Con. One of the many exciting movies on the list is The Eternals, which is set to feature a star-studded cast. The current list of actors includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Dong-seok Ma (Gilgamesh), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Kit Harrington (Black Knight), and Barry Keoghan (Druig). Well, a recent photo shared to Nanjiani’s Instagram has people wondering if another star will be showing up in the film: Dan Stevens. Stevens is best known to Marvel fans for playing David Haller on Legion.

View this post on Instagram Awesome London times with awesome peoples. A post shared by @ kumailn on Sep 9, 2019 at 7:52am PDT

“Awesome London times with awesome peoples,” Nanjiani wrote.

As you can see, the image shows Nanjiani with Stevens, Henry, and Emily V. Gordon. (Gordon is a writer/producer who also happens to be married to Nanjiani.)

Many people commented on the post to speculate:

“Legion in Eternals: Confirmed,” @steelwheels76 wrote.

“I’m so intrigued and excited by Dan Stevens’ presence in this photo. Even if all it means is that you’re friends with Dan Stevens,” @mdrew42 added.

“Why does it seem like Dan Stevens is also in Eternals?!?,” @anirudh.m.maheshwari wondered.

Do you think this photo is a hint that Dan Stevens will be in The Eternals? Tell us in the comments.

The Eternals is being directed by Chloe Zhao and written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo, and is set to be released on November 6, 2020.

