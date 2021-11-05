How Eternals Could Set Up the Debut of Galactus and the Fantastic Four

✖

Sooner or later, Galactus will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Thanos now out of the way in a post-Avengers: Endgame world, few villains in Marvel's ever-growing library of characters are as big — both figuratively and literally — as the Devourer of Worlds. Now that Disney once again owns the live-action film rights to those properties once owned by 20th Century Fox, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can expect to see the likes of Galactus and Dr. Doom on the silver screen once again.

Since it's a given Galactus will pop up at one time or another, it's a matter of speculating on when his world-ending arrival could be. If big-time fans of the Fantastic Four are hoping to see the character sooner rather than later, there's an outside shot of Chloé Zhao's Eternals of at least setting the character up.

The Coming of Galactus

As shown in the teaser for the upcoming blockbuster, the eponymous group of heroes has resided in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the dawn of time. Only now, however, is when they've chosen to reveal themselves. Not when Thanos (Josh Brolin) decided to kill half of all life across the universe, no, but because of an antagonist in Eternals so dangerous, they have no choice but to intervene.

When tasked with thinking of a more serious than Thanos, and one's mind quickly gravitates toward Galactus. The character is a sizable threat and is much more of a danger to all of life than Thanos. The wielder of the Power Cosmic doesn't need an Infinity Gauntlet to destroy worlds, he can do so on a whim.

If This Be Doomsday

We know Eternals features Celestials, and that'd be an organic way for the House of Ideas to shoehorn the Devourer of Worlds into the MCU. Though he's not a Celestial in the source material, the studio-owned universe has been known to tweak origins if it benefits the larger story at hand. Maybe it's too large of a change for the palette of those who've been a long-time fan of the character, but something massive is on the way in Eternals, that much is for certain.

We know Jon Watts is set to direct Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot, so it stands to reason there could be the opportunity to tease that group's antagonist beforehand. Galactus, like Thanos before him, is a villain that will likely be spread across several movies, so why not tease in Eternals before pushing him into the limelight with Fantastic Four in 2023?

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.

What'd you think of the first look at Chloe Zhao's Eternals? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!