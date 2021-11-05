Eternals: New Celestials Key Art Surfaces Online

✖

Another day, another piece of Eternals merch has arrived online offering a first look at something from the upcoming movie that's probably not the best way to see it. In any event, new images of the Celestials as seen in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film have arrived online thanks to EternalsTalks, delivering a look at three of the larger than life beings in the movie. In the pages of Marvel Comics, the Celestials created the Eternals as an evolutionary offshoot of humanity, intending for them to be the protectors of the Earth. We've previously seen some of them in the MCU for Guardians of the Galaxy but this year's film will likely bring even more of them.

Marvel president Kevin Feige previously opened up about the role of the Celestials in the upcoming film, telling the crowd at CCXP in Brazil that they’ll be seen in full in The Eternals. “Celestials are a big part of it,” Feige said back in 2019. “You’ve seen a little bit of Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy. Knowhwere is the severed head of a Celestial. We will the Celestials in their full, true, enormous power in Eternals, yes.”

New Looks at the Celestials for the Eternals including Nezarr the Calculator👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ShU84lUQzZ — EternalsTalks (⊃∪ ∩⪽) (@EternalsTalks) April 23, 2021

The upcoming movie is directed by Academy Award nominee Chloé Zhao, who says that the film might be Marvel's riskiest yet. It's pretty easy to see why she'd say that considering it's a huge ensemble movie that focuses on characters most of the general public has never heard of, not to mention will radically alter the history of the MCU with its many revelations about what came thousands of years before The Avengers or even the Asgardians.

"This is so boring you are going to roll your eyes, but I think Marvel...I think they took a big risk with this one," Zhao told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle (via Digital Spy) about the project, adding, "I think they're going to surprise you. I hope so."

Zhao is currently on an awards seasons tour for Searchlight's Nomadland. The frontrunner for this year's Best Pictures at the Oscars served a platform for Zhao's first Marvel film — one she both directed and wrote.

"I am the writer on the Eternals, the credits just aren't updated yet," Zhao added. "I don't know what it would be like if I don't write the films [I direct]... In the writing process is where I bring in my sensibility, that's a huge part of it. I'm creating situations that will allow certain cinematic language to come in that I've learned on my last three films."

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.