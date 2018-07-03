Evangeline Lilly Reveals if She Would Do a ‘Lost’ Reboot

Evangeline Lily is about to get a breakout role as Wasp/Hope Van Dyne, thanks to the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp, but before she was a kick-ass Marvel superhero, Lily was a kick-ass convict on the run, in the hit mystery-drama series, Lost. Ever since Lost went off the air in 2010, the show has been the topic of continued reboot discussion – but it doesn’t sound as if Evangeline Lily wants any part of a Lost reboot.

As the Ant-Man and the Wasp star told EW:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a rumor every year that they are going to reboot Lost. The thing about reboots and remakes is that I don’t like them in general, period. I want people to leave Star Wars alone! I did love Rogue One, as an aside. But for the most part, I don’t usually love them. I feel like it’s just tainting something that’s precious. I’ve said I don’t want to do things in the past and I’ve done them — you know, never say never — but sitting where I am today, my assumption is no.”

Aside from the Star Wars reference that will certainly trigger some fans (lot of Rogue One haters out there), Lily’s feelings seem pretty clear. She takes the high road answer by tapping on the usual concern of a reboot tainting a franchise that’s already had a successful run, but anyone whose followed Lost knows that there are some other big concerns.

The first, and biggest, would have to be the relationship of the cast. Aside from a flurry of traffic charges that various members of the cast amassed while filming in Hawaii from 2004 – 2010, there were some serious behind-the-scenes beefs among the cast, which came to a head publicly in 2012, with this Tweet from show star Dominic Monaghan:

Matthew Fox was notorious for being difficult to work with, even giving bizarre interviews in which he seemed to revel in being an antagonist and negative influence to those around him. That’s just one example of what was a troubled production on popular TV series – and all the more reason for someone whose career has taken off like Evangeline Lily’s to look forward, not backward.

Do you think there should be a reboot of Lost? If so, should the original cast return or should a new cast take their place? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.