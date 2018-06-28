‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Evangeline Lilly Calls out Male Marvel Actors for Complaining About Their Superhero Suits

Evangeline Lilly is officially the first woman to co-headline a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with Ant-Man and the Wasp, and it looks like that role has given her an interesting bit of clarity.

In a recent interview with BackstageOL, Lilly spoke about the preconceived notions she had about her Wasp costume, after hearing quite a bit of complaining from her male MCU counterparts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have been hearing Marvel male heroes complain about their suits for years.” Lilly explained. “And I got into my suit, and I was wearing it, working in it, doing my thing, and I was like ‘It’s just not that bad! Do I have the most comfortable suit in the MCU?’”

But as Lilly went on to say, she wonders if those comments from the MCU’s male heroes were rooted in some of society’s unwritten rules.

“‘Or have men not had the life experience of being uncomfortable for the sake of looking good?’” Lilly continued, lifting up her high heel shoe to illustrate her point. “And they’re just like ‘What is this? This sucks!’ Why? Why do I have to go through this?’ Whereas a woman’s like ‘I don’t know. This is normal. You know, I wear heels to work, I’m uncomfortable all day. You get used to it. You tune it out.’”

Sure, Lilly has talked about how comfortable her Wasp suit is in previous interviews, but these new comments have certainly earned a round of applause from some Marvel fans. And as it turns out, Lilly took the logistics of her Wasp costume very seriously, with regards to how the suit would work within the world of the film.

“I was like, guys, this has to make sense, or I’m not doing it,” Lilly told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “I need answers to these technical questions. I like living by internal rules. Even if nobody knows they’re there, I need them.”

“So, I don’t have a button,” Lilly continued. “My suit is an upgrade from Scott Lang’s suit that he was wearing because he was wearing Hank’s original suit from the 1960s. So, what we were able to do with technology and my suit, I have blasters on my wrists. I have my wings. Essentially there is like a reaction system to what I am thinking. So, I don’t have to do anything physically to activate shrinking wings, blasters growing, none of that. I just think it and it happens.”

What do you think of Evangeline Lilly‘s comments about superhero costumes? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp lands in theaters on July 6th.