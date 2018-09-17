Evangeline Lilly & Pom Klementieff Photo Has Marvel Fans Dreaming of Wasp/Mantis Team-Up in ‘Avengers 4’

Following an airport-set photo op between Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Evangeline Lilly (Wasp) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Marvel fans are hoping to see the pair of fan-favorites interact come Avengers 4.

View this post on Instagram Is this a hazy dream or is that @pom.klementieff 😍😍😍🤤🤤🤤. A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial) on Sep 16, 2018 at 2:59pm PDT

“We need them to meet in the MCU,” wrote Instagram user @cosmcl. “I’m dead, this is everything I wanted,” wrote @buttinas in another comment. “I need Mantis/Wasp ASAP!”

Lilly previously told Movieplayer.It she hopes to see Ant-Man and Wasp team with the bug-like Guardians of the Galaxy member in the future when asked which Marvel superhero would make a good partner for the crime-fighting duo.

“I would say probably Spider-Man, because we’ve got wasps, ants, and spiders,” answered Ant-Man star Paul Rudd.

“See, I was gonna say Mantis for that same reason,” Lilly said, further nominating founding Avenger Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). “There’s a lot of insects, but I was sort of thinking it would be really fun to do scenes with Mantis [laughs]. She’s great.”

Both Mantis and Wasp have since fallen victim to the Infinity Stone-powered snap of Thanos (Josh Brolin) that erased half of all life in the universe in Avengers: Infinity War.

Earth’s remaining mightiest heroes — including Ant-Man, who survived the snap but was left stranded in the Quantum Realm with no apparent means of escape — will reunite in the Infinity War sequel to avenge the fallen, including most of their superhero colleagues.

Klementieff previously opened up on playing “weirdo” Mantis, whose childlike innocence stands in contrast to her more jaded Guardians of the Galaxy teammates.”She’s weird, she’s special, she’s in her own world and I get to do funny things, and I love to do that,” Klementieff told Paper Magazine.

“Oftentimes in movies like this, the guys get to do the funny things and the girls have to play the ‘stop having fun guys’ role, which is great, too, but it’s nice to have a different kind of woman. It’s fun to play that. I like to be the weirdo. People sometimes come up to me and tell me how much they love the character and feel a connection with Mantis because they themselves are not that confident or don’t feel good in their own skin. For me, it’s really touching and important that this character exists.”

Lilly and Klementieff return in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.