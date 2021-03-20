Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan Reveals New Look at Bucky and Sam

✖

Sebastian Stan decided to give fans a look at Bucky and Sam as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hit Disney+. People are excited to have Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes back in their lives with the show. It seems as though Stan and his co-star Anthony Mackie are absolutely loving all this time together as well. Interviews featuring the two have seen multiple barbs tossed back and forth, but that’s just a signal of their friendship forged over all the time. Side characters often end up as fan favorites in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are no different. (I can still clearly hear all those kids crying in the theater when Bucky got turned to dust after Thanos’s snap in Avengers: Infinity War.) Look forward to more of the duo kidding with each other and learning to work together as the Disney+ series continues.

In some previous comments, Stan told Comicbook.com that he was excited to bring that mental health balance that you saw in the first episode to life. It was intentional to have Bucky battling these demons after all this conflict.

"I was excited about that, because I think we talked a lot about it in some of the other movies, and there was never enough time to just sort of explore him after Civil War and where he was at and how much he had confronted, how much there was still left for him to deal with," Stan explained. "So, this is really the perfect time, you know, for both of these characters to be learning more about themselves, the world they're in, and their priorities, and he's right up there with Sam on that."

Check out the official description for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier below:

"Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.' The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer."

