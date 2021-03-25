The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Sebastian Stan Explains Why He's So Boring

✖

In the years since the pair first met on-screen, it's clear that the playful banter between Anthony Mackie's Falcon and Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier extends into the real world, as Stan recently had to defend himself against Mackie to explain why he's so "boring." Understandably, Stan was happy to shoot right back to say that he only seems boring because he has to let Mackie do all the talking at all times. While fans have seen glimpses of their on-screen chemistry, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has yet to embrace that dynamic, as the series premiere saw the two on different trajectories in life.

While Stan was appearing on Good Morning America, the hosts let him know that Mackie offered his advice on what the hosts should ask him, which saw Mackie pondering, "That's hard, man, he's such a boring person. He really does absolutely nothing. Ask him, why is he so boring? Ask him what his hobbies are. How about that? Ask him what his hobbies are."

@AnthonyMackie gave us one question to ask his #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier co-star Sebastian Stan: "Why is he so boring?!" Here's what Sebastian said...

As Stan and the hosts all laughed, the actor retorted, "The reason I'm so 'boring' is because half the time I have to listen to him talk, he just talks so much that I never get a word in so he never knows anything about me."

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer.

Despite the pair clearly having playful banter with one another both in front of and behind the camera, Stan previously teased that the series is expected to tackle some of the heavier themes of guilt for the Winter Soldier.

"I was excited about that, because I think we talked a lot about it in some of the other movies, and there was never enough time to just sort of explore him after Civil War and where he was at and how much he had confronted, how much there was still left for him to deal with," Stan recently shared with ComicBook.com. "So, this is really the perfect time, you know, for both of these characters to be learning more about themselves, the world they're in, and their priorities, and he's right up there with Sam on that."

New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debut on Fridays on Disney+.

