Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Emily VanCamp Has Perfect Response When Asked About the Power Broker

The final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is mere hours away from dropping on Disney+ and there are a lot of questions left to be answered. One major thing fans have been curious about is the identity of the Power Broker, the looming big bad who will surely make their presence known in the finale. Many people suspect that the Power Broker is Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) who returned to the MCU after not being seen since Captain America: Civil War. During a recent chat with Interview Magazine, VanCamp was asked if Sharon is, in fact, the Power Broker.

"My official answer is that I can’t give you an answer, but I love that you asked that," VanCamp replied. "That’s the first time someone's straight-up asked it. But I can’t answer that. You’ll have to wait until Friday to see what happens."

There are many theories going around about Ms. Carter, including a hilarious take from director Kevin Smith. Smith is notorious for loving the MCU and recently offered his own Sharon Carter theory.

"Listen, I thought this was interesting, FMA Presents on Chatter said, 'Kevin, do you know about the Sharon Carter phone theory?' You know, they showed Sharon Carter this week and she was hiring Batroc and the intimation was that she had hired him the first time so you're like what the f*ck, but this is interesting," Smith said. "Villains cannot use iPhones. Heroes can use them, but she does not. Are Apple products not allowed to be filmed in the hands of bad guys? I think that's true."

Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to find out the truth! If you're bummed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming to an end, we have some positive news... There's a good chance Marvel and Disney+ have plans to make a second season. Marvel submitted the series for consideration at the Emmy Awards in the Drama category. WandaVision was submitted as a Limited Series, which is a good indication that a second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could be in the works.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first five episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with the final episode dropping on Friday. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

