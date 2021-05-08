Falcon and the Winter Soldier VFX Supervisor Reveals Cut Torres vs Terrorists Scene

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came to an end last month after six episodes, and like many shows, there were scenes and ideas that didn't make the final cut. The show's visual effects supervisor, Eric Leven, recently spoke with ScreenRant and revealed some of the cool ideas they had for Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) new Captain America suit. Leven also revealed that there was a cut scene featuring Joaquin Torres, the character played by Danny Ramirez.

"No entire sequences, but I would say there were moments in sequences," Leven said when asked if any sequences he worked on were cut. "For example, very early on in the skydiving sequence, there was a whole bit where instead of Sam just saving Captain Vassant, there was going to be a bit where Torres goes and there are terrorists coming in trucks. We just cut it for time and budget, and it made the sequence a lot tighter and better. But there were little bits like that here and there."

As for Ramirez, the actor is very open to returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Torres. In fact, many believe he is going to become the new Falcon now that Sam is Captain America.

Playing Torres "so far has been such a joy," Ramirez told TVLine ahead of Episode 6. "It's all been positive memories being a part of this story, that I would 100 percent say yes [to more]. Without a doubt, no questions asked. Where do I sign?"

The show's head writer, Malcolm Spellman, previously hinted at Torres' MCU future. Earlier in the season, he told Entertainment Tonight the following about Ramirez: "He was great. I can't tell you where it’s gonna go, but obviously, he's not in there for no reason. He just lights up. If we had had 10 episodes, we had a giant storyline for him built out. But he does have plenty of real estate in these six."

Are you hoping to see more of Ramirez as Torres? Do you want him to become the new Falcon? Tell us in the comments!

