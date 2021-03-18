WandaVision Stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany Share Awkward Message for Falcon and the Winter Soldier Actors

✖

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany had an awkward message for the stars of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The WandaVision actors recorded a special message for Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan ahead of the big premiere tonight. A lot of people have been wondering how this Disney+ series will differ from the more subdued nature of WandaVision. Most of the people involved in the production of the upcoming show have teased The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as a much more action-oriented experience. But, there are still some heady topics that will come up across the course of these episodes. Mackie of course anchors the whole enterprise, but the early reviews that Stan has a major part to play in this tag-team too. Fans will just have to wait for later tonight to see what all the fuss is about. But, Olsen and Bettany will tide them over with this strange video clip.

Olsen began, “Hello Anthony, Sebastian, and the entire cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Bettany chimed in, “We are so excited to see you guys together in the best Marvel team-up yet. Well, after Lizzie and I cleared the way for you.”

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany of #WandaVision have a special message for Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan before tomorrow’s premiere of Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/ETnL95wCCf — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 18, 2021

The Scarlet Witch actress continued, “Wait, what do you mean cleared the way? We’re still here you know? And, we’re still a team…” Bettany replied, “Of course we are, we are! Are we? Are we though?” The Vision actor alludes to what went down in the finale and then Olsen replies that they shouldn’t share spoilers.

So, Mackie actually crashed their Zoom event for WandaVision back earlier this year. He of course cheekily asked the duo who their favorite Avenger was. That certainly got a rise out of the duo.

Bettany ventured an answer first after the giggles subsided. “Well, one of the things…actually a couple of the things I love about your character is his humility. The fact that he never sucks the air out of the room.”

“I do have to say, I do love your one-offs. You’re very good with coming up with them on the spot and they usually make the picture. So, that I do love about you Mackie,” Olsen joked. “But, you’re not in this one, so sit down!”

Will you be checking out The Falcon and the Winter Soldier tonight? Let us know down in the comments!