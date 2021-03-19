The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Wyatt Russell Reveals What Drew Him To Role

✖

Wyatt Russell got his big introduction at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier this week, and he told EW what drew him to the role. The John Walker actor sat down to discuss how the show confronts identity, and how that concept differs for Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and Walker during the series. Disney+ has another wild adventure planned for fans of the MCU. However, unlike WandaVision, it was clear from the word go that this would hew a little bit closer to other Marvel fare like Avengers: Endgame than the relatively intimate adventure in Westview. Part of this new story is Russell playing a new version of Captain America brought about by the United States government. The world is still in turmoil after Iron Man snapped half of life on Earth back at the conclusion of the last team-up film. Walker is now here to help “unify” the country, and possibly the world. But, things are rarely that simple.

"He's a complicated character. That's what drew me to him," Russell explained about playing the new Cap. "It'll be fun seeing how all three of these guys interact in terms of what their identity is. I think that I can safely say that it's a show about identity and what it means to each specific person."

During that interview, he also discussed the mystery surrounding Marvel’s audition process. Russell didn’t even know what part he was auditioning for and what the project might entail, but he warmed up to the idea once he got some more information.

"At first it was like, 'Well, I love Marvel, but not that much.' I gotta know what I'm doing," he added. "Eventually, they were able to tell me a little bit about what it was rather than just blindly going in reading the lines. ... And even then it's still kind of confusing. But the way they portrayed him to me, the things that he'd be going through [and] fighting against, and [the] internal struggles, and all the other elements of the character, it seemed like something worth doing."

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+. 2021 also brings fans The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is currently up and ready to go on Disney+.

