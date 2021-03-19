The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Cap’s Shield Is Seen Across the Globe

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is finally here! The new Marvel series premiered on Disney+ today and saw Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) dealing with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. The weight of Captain America's absence is felt throughout the first episode as Sam decides to give the famous shield he inherited from his friend to the Smithsonian. In honor of the premiere, the iconic shield has been seen across the globe this week.

"From London to Melbourne via Mexico City, we're wielding The Shield across the globe," Disney+ UK wrote on Twitter. "The first episode of Marvel Studios' 6-Part Original Series #FalconAndWinterSoldier is now streaming on #DisneyPlus." You can check out some of the worldwide shield photos below:

From London to Melbourne via Mexico City, we're wielding The Shield across the globe 🌍 The first episode of Marvel Studios' 6-Part Original Series #FalconAndWinterSoldier is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pPYT7z2FDj — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) March 19, 2021

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended with a gut-punch: the government ended up giving the shield to the "new Captain America," who is being played by Wyatt Russell. We're dying to see where the show leads and hoping that by the end of the series, the shield will be back in Sam's possession. During the virtual launch event for the show, Mackie revealed what he hopes Marvel viewers will take away from the show.

"I hope people take away from the show that we did not mess up the Marvel brand. This could have went really wrong and we could have been the first bad Marvel show, and we're not," Mackie shared. "We kept it going!" He continued, "We kept it going, baby ... We have a good show! Yes, we're not bad! That's what I want people to say: 'You know, they don't suck' [laughs]."

In the well-reviewed series from head writer Malcolm Spellman (Empire) and director Kari Skogland (The Walking Dead, The Handmaid's Tale), Sam and Bucky team up on a global adventure that feaures Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl).

"You have six mind-boggling, super-charged hours ahead of you packed with cinematic action pieces, but also with unseen and fantastic character pieces," Brühl teased during the virtual event. VanCamp added, "I just recently saw it, so all I can say is it's awesome on so many different levels. You get to experience these characters on a deeper level because you have more time with them, so that's really cool. It's also action-packed, super fun, I think it's amazing. I'm super proud of everyone's work in it."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's premiere is now streaming on Disney+, and you can watch it right here.