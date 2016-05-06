The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 3 Reveals Sharon Carter's Status After Civil War

✖

Full spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier below! Fans have known for some time that Emily VanCamp would return as Sharon Carter in the new Disney+ series and the actress finally appeared in this week's episode of the show. Sharon hasn't been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and apparently she's been busy. The titular characters find her in none other than Madripoor, the location from Marvel Comics makings its MCU debut, hiding out after the events of that movie and keeping a low profile, at least as low a profile as you can keep in a city run and operated entirely by criminal enterprise.

Sharon meets Sam, Bucky, and Zemo in an alleyway after things have gone sideways for the trio, and there's clearly no love lost. She reminds both of our heroes that the only reason they even stood a chance in the "Civil War" conflict was because she stole Steve's shield and Sam's wings to gift to them, and as a result she's been on the run ever since. "I didn't have the Avengers to back me up," she reiterates through gritted teeth. Since then she's been off the grid in Madripoor. Not only does her family not know where she is, she hasn't even spoken to them in the years since.

That's not to say that Sharon hasn't made a life for herself there, she's apparently gotten into the lucrative world of black market art dealing, she's even got authentic van Gogh's in her swanky lair. As Sharon catches up with Sam and Bucky she drops a few more tidbits about her history, like how she can't return to the US or she'll be locked up, which is why she's in extradition free Madripoor. Sharon has also apparently had a major change of heart about superheroes, telling Sam "it's all hypocrisy." They just might believe her too after their experience with the new Captain America.

Through her contacts Sharon is able to help Sam, Bucky, and Zemo find the guy their looking for and learn a little more about these new Super Soldier Serums that are out there. In the end she doesn't leave with them though, returning back to Madripoor but making sure to tell Sam "Just get me that pardon you promised me." We'll no doubt see her again though as her final scene shows she's got some kind of work on her mind. Three episodes remain in the series and Sharon Carter's story is only just getting started.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.