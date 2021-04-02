The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: What Is Sharon Carter Hiding?

✖

It may have taken two-and-a-half episodes, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has finally fulfilled its promise to bring Sharon Carter back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was revealed during the show's production that Emily VanCamp would be returning to the MCU for a role in the show, but she was absent through the first two episodes. The third episode of the series, which debuted on Friday, saw Sharon finally join the fight. She aids Sam and Bucky when they call on her for help, but her final scene makes it seem as though Sharon could be hiding a pretty big secret.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier! Continue reading at your own risk...

In the new episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam and Bucky break Zemo out of prison in Germany because they need help tracking down the maker of a Super Soldier Serum. Zemo leads them to the city of Madripoor and they run into a little bit of trouble. Sharon comes to the rescue, as she's currently living in Madripoor since she can't return to the United States. She and Sam make a deal to try and get her a pardon back home.

After their mission, Sharon parts ways with the guys, watching them drive away from the Madripoor docks with Zemo. This is where things start to feel fishy.

Sharon turns a corner to find a car and driver waiting specifically for her. The woman driving the car opens the door to the backseat for Sharon, shutting it behind her after she sits down. This is clearly her personal driver, and it appears Sharon isn't flying quite as solo as she made it seem.

"We've got a big problem," she tells the woman. "Actually, a couple of them. I'll tell you in the car. Let's go."

A couple of problems. Is she counting Sam and Bucky in that? What is Sharon really up to in Madripoor?

It's clear that there is more to Sharon Carter than meets the eye. Granted, that's always sort of been her thing. The first time we were introduced to Sharon back in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, she was working undercover for SHIELD, planted in an apartment across the hall from Steve Rogers and posing as a nurse. Sharon is a master of espionage and working undercover. It would honestly be surprising if she didn't have something else up her sleeve this time around.

Do you think Sharon Carter is hiding something? Could she be working with someone like the Power Broker? Let us know in the comments!

