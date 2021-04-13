Latest Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer Gives John Walker a New Captain America Shield

✖

It looks like John Walker (Wyatt Russell) is getting himself a fancy new weapon. Monday, Marvel Studios released a new trailer for the last two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Walker can be seen charging down a street with what looks to be a new shield. In one particular shot, a much more rugged shield can be seen as Walker gets ready to fight.

Walker's new shield is separated in the middle, as you can clearly see five lines separating the center blue circle. On top of that, the paint looks to be chipping off both on the blue color and the first ring of red. On top of that all, it looks like the outermost ring is also wider than that on the shield he's used so far this season. A comparison shot of the two shields can be seen below, the "old" shield Walker's already used is on the left while the new shield can be seen on the right.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Earlier this year, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie revealed why he thinks his character isn't chomping at the bit to don the shield. According to the Marvel actor, it's all about the fear of not living up to the real Captain America, Steve Rogers.

"Well, because the shield belongs to Steve, and you know, Sam got into this because of his relationship with Steve. Sam wasn’t waiting in the wings, hoping and waiting to become Captain America. The whole goal and idea was to save the world with Steve. So if he's Cap, that means Steve is no longer with him," Mackie explained. "So, it takes the fun out of it. You know, the idea of being a superhero and being Captain America as a Black man, representing a symbol that for 500 years, has literally enslaved, downtrodden, and persecuted you people is a harsh reality to try and come to grips with."

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

What have you thought of the four episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.