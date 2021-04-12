The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Midseason Sneak Peek Trailer Released

Believe it or not, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is almost finished with its run on Disney+. The long-awaited Marvel Studios TV series is only six episodes in length, four of which have already been released on the streaming service. That means there are only two episodes left, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has quite a few loose ends it still needs to wrap up. As if folks weren't excited enough about the next two weeks, Marvel and Disney+ have released a brand new trailer for the series, teasing what's to come.

The new sneak peek trailer, which you can watch in the video at the top of the page, spends most of its time briefly recapping some of what's happened so far. A lot of the video actually focuses on the saga of Captain America, from Sam handing over the shield to Isaiah Bradley's appearance, to John Walker's brutal murder of a man in Europe.

All of this culminates in a bit of new footage from the final two episodes, in which Sam and Bucky seemingly take on John Walker in a fight, likely over the mantle of Captain America.

Earlier in the season, actor Wyatt Russell took some time to talk with ComicBook.com about John Walker's role in the series.

"Well that's, unfortunately not too much, because that's sort of where the story ends up going," Russell said of Walker's journey as Captain America. "And how the story arc ends up, where it ends up taking him, is an interesting one that I can't obviously share with you."

"I can say, in my opinion, it was very interesting," Russell continued. "It was very interesting to play and when you're playing it with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, it's pretty easy, because they're both fantastic actors and great people. So that's my way of evading that question."

